WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $210,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,976. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.