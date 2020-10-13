WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $310,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after buying an additional 170,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,903,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.32. 36,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

