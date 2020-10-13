WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.62. 4,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,061. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.51 and its 200 day moving average is $176.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $206.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.