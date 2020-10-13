WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,119,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,590. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

