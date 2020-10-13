WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,562 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 402.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 134,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Union Gaming Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.