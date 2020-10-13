WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.77. 44,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

