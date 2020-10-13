WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

