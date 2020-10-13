WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,067,000 after buying an additional 303,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,424 shares of company stock valued at $65,652,399. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG stock traded down $11.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.25. 2,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

