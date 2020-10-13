WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com stock traded up $36.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,479.17. The stock had a trading volume of 125,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,203.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,772.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

