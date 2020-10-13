WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 3,489 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,802. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

