WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Starbucks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,938. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

