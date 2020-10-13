WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.93. 21,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.