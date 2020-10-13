WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. 2,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,081. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

