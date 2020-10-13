WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 637 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.59. 6,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,283. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

