WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 551 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.34. The company had a trading volume of 95,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.90.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

