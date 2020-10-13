WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 163 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 428.3% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 143,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.50. 80,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,292,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,130 shares of company stock worth $160,620,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.