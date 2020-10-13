Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

