Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

