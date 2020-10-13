Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $271.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $265.11 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $153,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 205.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.