Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $599.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

