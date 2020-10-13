WinCash Hits Market Capitalization of $368,988.27 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. WinCash has a market capitalization of $368,988.27 and approximately $23,683.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000424 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.