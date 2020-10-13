WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised WideOpenWest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 79.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WideOpenWest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

