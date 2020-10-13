Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced crisis. The company's consumer packaging business is gaining from sustainable packaging options as well as significant demand in food, food service, and beverage packaging categories amid the pandemic. Corrugated packaging business is poised to gain from improved box shipment as well as increased demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. Moreover, the company is taking steps to align supply with current demand and framed a Pandemic Action Plan to drive savings. Furthermore, reconfiguration of North Charleston, SC, paper mill will increase the company’s annual EBITDA by reducing operating costs. WestRock’s strong liquidity position will also stoke growth.”

WRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE:WRK opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. Westrock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Westrock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

