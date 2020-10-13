Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.61 million, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

