Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.39.

NYSE:WES opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $671.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 380,561 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

