Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well positioned to benefit from momentum seen in the SSD market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. The acquisition of SanDisk will help it boost its presence in the SSD market. Moreover, an uptrend seen in NAND flash pricing is a positive. Improving PC shipment trends are expected to support the company’s HDD business. However, sluggish enterprise IT spending and soft demand for desktop and smart video hard drives, led by macroeconomic weakness amid the coronavirus pandemic is a headwind. Additionally, increasing expenses on product enhancements, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain major concerns and is likely to hurt investors’ confidence. Notably, shares of Western Digital have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.56.

Western Digital stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

