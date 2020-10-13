Wedbush Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $445.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.27.

DPZ stock opened at $392.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $251.16 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

