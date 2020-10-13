Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

NASDAQ FCVT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,262. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

