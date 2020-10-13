Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 4,280 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 902,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

