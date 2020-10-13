Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 39,068 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. 108,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,301. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

