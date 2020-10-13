Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 17,700 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 147.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,219. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

