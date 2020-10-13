Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.38. 39,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.