Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Dover by 634.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Dover by 10.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,648 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dover by 27.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 425.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

