Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Management by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,782. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.