Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 85,044.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4,825.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,821,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 694.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,004,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 460,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $6,073,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,776. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

