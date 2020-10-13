Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys 2,084 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.59. 875,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

