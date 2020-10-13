Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Boosts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 192.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,338. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.