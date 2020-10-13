Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

