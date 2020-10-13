Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 6,695 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,929 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

