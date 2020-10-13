Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.75. 141,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

