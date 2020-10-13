Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $12,004,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The stock had a trading volume of 127,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The stock has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

