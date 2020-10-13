Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $145.18. 252,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

