VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Get VOESTALPINE AG/ADR alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $5.49 on Friday. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.36.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that VOESTALPINE AG/ADR will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.