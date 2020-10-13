Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.46.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.41. 998,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,675.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

