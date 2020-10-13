Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.13. 71,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

