Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after acquiring an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,488,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $915,177,000 after acquiring an additional 636,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

