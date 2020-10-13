Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,999 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 245.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 53,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.82. 278,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

