Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.01. 79,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.75. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.12 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

