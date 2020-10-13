Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. 25,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

