Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $31.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,474.46. 190,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. The stock has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,772.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

